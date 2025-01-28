Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

Tallinn's Old Town development plan 2025–2035, outlining the most important activities in the coming years, is open for public discussion and will be presented on Thursday (January 30.)

The plan's priority is to increase the Old Town's attractiveness as a pleasant and active living environment, the city government said in a press release.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the plan has provided an "excellent opportunity" to thoroughly rethink the values and potential of the Old Town.

"The basis for the development plan is to advance the Old Town as a residential area that is attractive and meets contemporary needs. Based on this, we are already reconstructing public spaces for better accessibility on Uus Street and planning a kindergarten in the Old Town. Following the 15-minute city concept, daily essential services must be located close to people's homes," she said.

The official added that a vibrant local community is also crucial from UNESCO's perspective, as the uniqueness of the Old Town lies in its continued use as a residential environment.

Madle Lippus (SDE) was elected new Tallinn Mayor on Tuesday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The plan sets specific goals: to increase the actual population of the Old Town by reducing fictitious and commercially motivated registrations; to expand the number of cultural, sports, recreational, and educational institutions in the Old Town; to ensure that Old Town residents are satisfied with the living environment and the accessibility of services; to provide most residents with essential services within walking distance, meaning that services can be reached within 15 minutes; and to increase the proportion of cultural institutions, retail spaces focused on selling cultural products, circular economy-oriented businesses, and spaces for creative activities.

It also complies with the management principles established for UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The public consultation will last throughout February, and simultaneously the plan will be sent to UNESCO for approval.

Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

After feedback is collected and necessary changes are made, the city government will adopt the plan.

The city's goal is to implement the priorities of the development plan in the planning of the next city budget.

The Old Town Development Plan will be available for review until February 28, 2025, on the Tallinn Urban Planning Department's website in Estonian language or in print on weekdays from 9:00 to 17:00 at the Heritage Conservation Department of the Urban Planning Department (Raekoja plats 12).

The public presentation of the development plan for all interested parties will take place on Thursday, January 30, at 5:00 p.m. at the Avalinn public engagement center (Vabaduse väljak 10).

