Tallinn sets goal to double number of Old Town residents

Researchers say the number of residents in the Old Town has not been this low since the Great Northern War (1700–1721). Now, the capital is setting an ambitious goal to double the number of people living in the UNESCO World Heritage site and attract Estonians to spend time in the city center.

Mati Kaal has lived in the Old Town for over 30 years. When he first bought his home it was in a quiet area, but today his building has essentially become a hotel – five out of eight apartments are rented out to tourists.

"Residents of the Old Town should have more rights and opportunities than a passersby when it comes to traffic, parking, and all other services. Otherwise, the upper hand belongs to those who just drive through and party at night," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The new development plan, introduced to Old Town residents on Thursday, aims to turn the "tourist ghetto" back into an attractive place for living and leisure.

Currently, approximately 2,200 people live in the Old Town, and the goal is to double that number in the coming years.

Local resident Siim Susi believes the number of inhabitants in his neighborhood will start to rise, but bringing back locals alongside foreign tourists depends largely on the city government.

"The city owns a lot of real estate in the Old Town. The development plan, at least in its last version, included diversifying business spaces so that there will not be only amber shops and pizzerias," Susi said.

Carolin Pihlap, head of heritage protection in Tallinn, said: "We are taking on the task of developing new rental conditions, considering whether and how it would be possible to offer certain benefits or additional conditions to attract creative industry businesses and other necessary service providers here."

The city is also looking for ways to limit the number of short-term rental apartments, but according to Pihlap, the local government has little authority or means to do so. Experience from other countries shows that simply requiring registration helps to reduce their numbers.

The issue of nighttime disturbances, which greatly frustrates Old Town residents, is expected to be addressed through cooperation with businesses.

"Business owners themselves are not interested in having the police or municipal police show up every evening to hassle their customers. This is a matter of culture, and we are trying to move toward a goodwill agreement between businesses and residents," Pihlap said.

The official believes small changes in public spaces will bring Estonians back to the Old Town.

A good example is Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats). For many years was merely a passageway for locals but the space has now become a popular leisure spot thanks to the summer park which created a free seating area.

