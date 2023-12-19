Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

Tallinn City Government established a detailed plan for a new 86,000 square meter residential and living quarter on Ahtri tänav, between the Port of Tallinn and Kesklinn.

The plot is owned by businessman and President of the Estonian Olympic Committee Urmas Sõõrumaa, and has been dubbed the Talsinki Quarter. Over 31,000 square wll be used as commercial space and 301 apartments will be constructed. An underground parking lot will also be built.

Eight buildings can be constructed up to a height of 24 meters with a maximum of seven floors. Tallinn said views of heritage objects must be ensured.

Architects Arhitek11 and HGA won the design competition. Sõõrumaa's company developer US Real Estate will start construction next year and it is expected to be completed by 2027.

The space is currently being used as a parking lot.

Sõõrumaa is also developing the Paterei sea fortress complex on Tallinn's seafront.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

