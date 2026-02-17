Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

A new residential and commercial quarter called Talsinki will be developed by the Admiraliteedi Basin in Tallinn, with an estimated deadline of 2029 after Tallinn granted the project a building permit.

The new residential and commercial quarter will include 138 apartments and more than 32,000 square meters of leasable space. Talsinki's anchor tenant will be SEB's Baltic headquarters.

The district will be a car-free urban space, with underground parking for vehicles across two levels and nearly 400 parking spaces.

The quarter is being developed by U.S. Real Estate, a company owned by Urmas Sõõrumaa. Completion is planned in stages in 2028–2029.

Sõõrumaa said the new apartments and office space will be created as part of a "cohesive urban environment with a bold identity and clear ambition."

"We are investing in architecture, planning solutions and services that support a modern and convenient lifestyle," he said.

The architecture of Talsinki is being created by architectural firms Arhitekt 11 and HGA, with landscape architecture by TajuRuum. Interior design for the apartments will be handled by studio Argus and LÄVI (offices). Construction will be carried out by Bildgren Ehitus.

