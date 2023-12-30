City of Tallinn officially names 13 streets and other sites in the capital

Eleven streets, a small lake and a yacht harbor, all in Tallinn, have been officially named, Tallinn City Government says.

Madle Lippus (SDE), one of Tallinn's deputy mayors, said that this was "both a privilege and a responsibility, as appropriate names enrich the city's cultural and historical heritage."

Tallinn City Government has a naming committee, which picks the new place names both in accordance with the regulations and following precedent, Lippus added.

This means preferred historical and culturally significant names are used.

Examples of these are the names of former farms or manor houses which were situated on the sites in question, before Tallinn expanded to its current size.

Kangrupere, Kristjani, and Vikimõisa streets have all been named with this principle in mind.

Natural features such as the names of appropriate local trees or vegetation, or the underlying geology, have also been used, including Raunjala and Salaoja streets, in Mustamäe, West of the city center.

Some street names follow themes, for example maritime-related names (Läänemuuli and Paali streets) in the Old City Harbor area, agriculturally-based names like Kõpla and Kärbise streets in Haabersti, on the outskirts of town, and the forest-related Virna street in Nõmme, a particularly leafy district.

Names used on an informal basis by local residents were also formally recognized by the city government: a hitherto unnamed lake in Harku forest, Nõmme (pictured) was officially given the appellation Rõngasjärv on this basis, while the Kalev Yacht Club harbor was also confirmed as such.

--

