City of Tallinn officially names 13 streets and other sites in the capital

News
Rõngasjärv in the Nõmme district of Tallinn.
Rõngasjärv in the Nõmme district of Tallinn. Source: Tallinn City Government
News

Eleven streets, a small lake and a yacht harbor, all in Tallinn, have been officially named, Tallinn City Government says.

Madle Lippus (SDE), one of Tallinn's deputy mayors, said that this was "both a privilege and a responsibility, as appropriate names enrich the city's cultural and historical heritage."

Tallinn City Government has a naming committee, which picks the new place names both in accordance with the regulations and following precedent, Lippus added.

This means preferred historical and culturally significant names are used.

Examples of these are the names of former farms or manor houses which were situated on the sites in question, before Tallinn expanded to its current size.

Kangrupere, Kristjani, and Vikimõisa streets have all been named with this principle in mind.

Natural features such as the names of appropriate local trees or vegetation, or the underlying geology, have also been used, including Raunjala and Salaoja streets, in Mustamäe, West of the city center.

Some street names follow themes, for example maritime-related names (Läänemuuli and Paali streets) in the Old City Harbor area, agriculturally-based names like Kõpla and Kärbise streets in Haabersti, on the outskirts of town, and the forest-related Virna street in Nõmme, a particularly leafy district.

Names used on an informal basis by local residents were also formally recognized by the city government: a hitherto unnamed lake in Harku forest, Nõmme (pictured) was officially given the appellation Rõngasjärv on this basis, while the Kalev Yacht Club harbor was also confirmed as such.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:19

City of Tallinn officially names 13 streets and other sites in the capital

10:48

Food prices in Estonia set to rise again from the second day of 2024

10:06

Gallery: Estonia's sportspeople of the year 2023 pick up their awards

09:32

Saturday's weather in Estonia mild, much colder conditions on their way

09:12

ERR News end-of-year review 2023

29.12

Tallinn, Tartu holding New Year's Eve light shows, concerts

29.12

Over 20 people detained trying to cross green border with Estonia in Pechory

29.12

Tallinn's free Christmas tree collection points now open

29.12

Estonian PM: Russia wants to destroy Ukraine

29.12

Tallinn approves Tõnismäe State High School detailed plan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

29.12

State wishes to add data on bank details, nationality to population register

29.12

Nuclear energy group recommends building nuclear power plant in Estonia

29.12

Over 20 people detained trying to cross green border with Estonia in Pechory

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

29.12

Estonian PM: Russia wants to destroy Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: