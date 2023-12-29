Tallinn's free Christmas tree collection points now open

Eighty-six collection points for environmentally friendly disposal of Christmas trees are now open across the capital. Collections take place until January 31.

Old Christmas trees are treated as waste and can be disposed of like other large waste items.

Trees should not be wrapped in plastic and must be free of decorations, plastics, fabric, or other materials. 

Usable artificial trees and decorations no longer needed can be taken to reuse centers and rooms or the Uuskasutuskeskus (Reuse Center).

Broken artificial trees and decorations should be disposed of in mixed waste containers.

Christmas lights are considered electronic waste and should be taken to waste treatment plants.

If transportation is not available, city residents can arrange for a tree to be picked up by their local waste collector and leave the tree next to the designated container. Collected trees will be processed into thermal energy. 

For those who can transport their trees, free disposal (up to 0.6 m³) is available at all Tallinn waste treatment plants. It's advisable to cut and bundle the tree before disposal.

More information about local collection points and collection events can be obtained from the respective district governments.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

