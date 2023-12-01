Tallinn approves detailed plan for quarter between Solaris, Kaubamaja

A detailed plan for the quarter bounded by Estonia puiestee, Kaubamaja tanäv, Rävala puiestee, and Teatri väljak in Tallinn's city center was finally approved by the City Government this week after several years.

The detailed planning aims to revitalize the quarter, emphasizing local identity and creating a pedestrian-friendly environment, Tallinn said in a statement.

The plan includes creating "layered green spaces" including along the internal street of the quarter and near the planned square at the corner of Rävala Boulevard and Kaubamaja Street. The total area for this project spans 3.34 hectares.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the process was drawn out due to its complexity. Construction rights for both residential and commercial densification needed to be granted.

"For the city's development, it's vital to keep a mix of different functions in the city center, integrating residential and commercial spaces while ensuring equal access for all," she said, adding it will "significantly improve accessibility" in Kesklinn.

"In planning the streets of this area, we've focused on creating a space that is both presentable and welcoming to pedestrians," Lippus explained.

KOKO Architects won the architectural competition for the development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!