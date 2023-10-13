Tallinn's Old Jewish Cemetery opens after reconstruction

News
The Old Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn was reopened after a two-year renovation on October 12, 2023.
The Old Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn was reopened after a two-year renovation on October 12, 2023. Source: Vladimir Svet.
News

Tallinn's Old Jewish Cemetery in Veereni was opened on Thursday after several years of reconstruction.

The renovation work aimed to turn the former cemetery, which was destroyed in the 1960s, into a "dignified green space" that takes both the "historical significance of the place and the current circumstances" into consideration.

The second and final stage of the work that started in 2021 ended this week and representatives of the Jewish community and Tallinn City Council gathered to mark the event at the cemetery on Magasini tanäv. 

Alla Jakobson said remembering is one of the most sacred obligations in the Jewish tradition.

"Today we are opening the Old Jewish Cemetery. A place that connects the present with the past and, most importantly, with the future. We thank the city of Tallinn for supporting this very important project for us," she said in a press release.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn (Center) Vladimir Svet said the cemetery was destroyed in the 1960s "but the memory remained".

"The stone fence kept the memory, as did the memories in the hearts and thoughts of the people. Now we have one more memorial place in Tallinn. It is certainly a worthy place to reminisce about the past and think about the future, especially these days," he said.

"Restoring the cemetery means restoring historical justice. I hope that the injustice that is happening now will also soon come to an end, and the Jewish people will be able to live in peace: both in Israel and throughout the world."

The renovation work cost approximately €1.6 million.

The former chapel in the Jewish cemetery. Source: tallinn.ee

The Old Jewish Cemetery is the earliest-known Jewish burial site in Tallinn and dates back to the 1840s.

The area was surrounded with a limestone wall in 1870-1880, complete with gates, a guardhouse and a chapel that was later followed by a funeral chapel. The city stopped issuing burial plots for the cemetery in the 1920s when the new Jewish cemetery was opened in Rahumäe. 

It was destroyed during Soviet occupation in 1963. In 1967, a car depot, repair workshop, and car park were built on the site of the cemetery and the demolition waste, including headstones, was used to construct coastal reinforcements between the Russalka monument and the Old City Harbor.

Some of those headstones were rediscovered during the construction of Reidi Road in 2017.

Rebuilding the cemetery was green-lit at the beginning of the 2020s.

You can learn more about the cemetery and its history here in English, Russian, or Estonian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Six-month Euribor down slightly on week

18:03

Government sends Russian frozen asset draft bill to Riigikogu

17:55

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

17:40

Tallinn's Old Jewish Cemetery opens after reconstruction

17:32

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

17:19

Opponents to Saaremaa offshore wind farm project voice concerns

17:19

Investigation launched into youth football match chants

16:47

Latvia takes plunge on raising its alcohol and tobacco excise duties

16:08

Police initiate criminal proceedings against EKRE member for fuel misuse

16:08

Ansip: There are no convincing arguments in favor of separating Elektrilevi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

12.10

Pictures: New US embassy building could match superministry for height

12.10

Government tight-lipped over broken data cable communication with Russia

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

12.10

Estonian citizen among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel

12.10

PPA on bomb threat emails: Always contact 112 for advice

11.10

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: