Tallinn's Aviv Jewish kindergarten to close this summer

Aviv Jewish Kindergarten.
Aviv Jewish Kindergarten. Source: lasteaia Facebooki leht
The Aviv private Jewish kindergarten in Tallinn's Kesklinn will close later this year due to falling enrollments and lack of funding.

The kindergarten has told the Ministry of Education and Research that it will close its doors in the summer.

"In accordance with the current legislation, we inform you of the termination of the kindergarten's activities. We have also notified parents and the local government unit as required. We request that the kindergarten's training license be revoked as of July 1, 2025, and that the corresponding entries be made in the education information system," wrote Alla Jakobson, a board member of the kindergarten, to the ministry.

All employees will be laid off and will receive severance pay, she said.

Aviv, established by the Estonian Jewish community, was opened in September 2013. Learning takes place in two languages, Estonian and Russian.

The Jewish Community of Estonia estimates there are around 1,500 Jews in Estonia.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

