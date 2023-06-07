Jewish group suspends membership of Estonia's national minority council

Alla Jakobson
Alla Jakobson Source: ETV+
The Jewish Community of Estonia (EJK) suspended its membership in the Cultural Council of National Minorities on Wednesday after the approval of former EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep as an Integration Foundation board member. The group believes Kaalep holds anti-Semitic views.

EJK Chairman Alla Jakobson sent a letter to the Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) on Wednesday announcing the group's membership suspension.

Purga allowed Kaalep to become a board member after he stood down as an MP at the last election and confirmed his appointment this week.

The EJK has been a member of the national minorities council, which represents minority groups in Estonia, since it was founded in 2008.

"However, it is with great regret that we find it unacceptable that a former member of parliament, whose contemptuous attitude towards Jews is no secret, has been appointed a second time to the board of the Integration Foundation," Jakobson wrote.

The inaugural sitting of the XIV Riigikogu began Thursday morning at 11:00 EEST. 4 April 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The chairman referred to a 2019 investigation by Eesti Ekspress into Kaalep's activities titled "Everything is one big coincidence! Or how Ruuben Kaalep continues to justify anti-Semitism". 

"Unfortunately, you decided to reappoint him as a member of the Integration Foundation's board, without taking into account the protest previously expressed by the Jewish Community of Estonia, regarding this person's public anti-Semitic views, which are incompatible with the aims of the Integration Foundation," Jakobson stated.

In January, former culture minister Piret Hartman (SDE) recalled members of the Integration Foundation Council and appointed new ones.

EKRE appointed Kaalep as its representative but Hartman blocked his appointment as she said sitting MPs cannot be members. ERKE was asked to appoint a new person to the role but did not do so.

The EJK also made a complaint about the issue at the time, which was dismissed by Kaalep.

As Kaalep did not stand in the March election, he can now be appointed to the board.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

