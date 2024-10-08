X!

Gallery: First anniversary of October 7 attacks marked in Tallinn

news
Ceremony marking the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on civilians.
news

A memorial ceremony held in Tallinn on Monday commemorated those who lost their lives in the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel.

The Estonian Jewish community and its religious congregation held the event, at the Jewish Cemetery (Vana juudi kalmistu).

One of the 1,139 people who died in the assault was an Estonian citizen, and the event commemorated all those who died and also called for those still kidnapped in Gaza to be brought back home.

Estonian Jewish Community board chair Alla Jakobson urged society not to forget the horrors of that day in October 2023.

She said: "We must remember this tragedy, as a reminder of the world's fragility and of the price paid by innocent people.

"This is not only a tragedy for Israelis but also a shared grief for humanity. On 7 October 7, we gather at the Old Jewish Cemetery to honor the memory of those who perished and to show our solidarity with the state of Israel and its people," Jakobson stated.

The ceremony was attended by Shmuel Kot, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who also gave an address, and several other government, Riigikogu and state representatives, as well as the ambassadors of many European nations.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

