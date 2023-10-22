Several bus lines in Tallinn resume regular routes

The opening of Jõe and Pronksi streets after construction works led to changes in bus traffic: some buses return to familiar routes.

On Saturday, bus number 5 returned to its normal route. "It will no longer run along Reidi tee, but directly along Narva maantee, i.e. its usual route, which will certainly improve the time the bus stays on schedule," Tallinn City Transport Service Director Hannes Falten told ERR.

Buses 1 and 29 will pass through Pronksi tänav instead of Kreutzwaldi tänav and go to Viimsi via the Viru Center terminal. Other changes include bus lines 44, 51, 60 and 63.

"Buses 44, 51, 60 and 63, which used to turn at Maneeži tänav and Pronksi stop, will now come to Hobujaama, turn at Viru ring and leave the city along Narva maantee," Falten explained.

There will also be some changes in the routes of lines 34 and 38, but according to Vladimir Svet, deputy mayor of Tallinn, the changes will not be serious. Also, school buses on the routes Viimsi Center - Baltic Railway Station and Tammneeme Center - Baltic Railway Station will again stop at Pronksi tänav.

All bus schedules remain the same for now, with changes coming in November. Svet said that the next, on November 15, the Kaubamaja and Hobujaama intersections will be reopened.

"This brings public transportation back to where it should be as close as possible, and it should get us through the biggest construction in the city center this year. In addition, of course, Ahtri tänav will be open to traffic in a few weeks," Svet said.

He said that the construction of the Vanasadama tram line is not completed yet. "Work will continue next year. But by this season, these are be the most important changes that will help public transport get back to its usual route," he said.

