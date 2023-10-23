Several Tallinn bus routes to detour on Wednesday

Several Tallinn bus routes will temporarily change on Wednesday (October 25) while construction work takes place.

Bus lines 9, 31, 35, 42, 46, and 55 in will be affected while resurfacing work takes place on Kreutzwaldi tanäv, between Tartu maantee and Gonsiori tanäv.

On the city center-bound route, the Keskturg stop will be temporarily closed, and a temporary stop named "Paberi" will be established on Pronksi Street.

On the outbound route from the city, the Tornimäe and Keskturg (temporary) stops will be canceled, and a stop will be placed after the Gonsiori and Pronksi Street intersection.

