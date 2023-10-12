Tallinn tram number 5 back on Kopli to Vana-Lõuna route from November

Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023.
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
Starting on November 1, tram number 5 will replace the popular tram number 6, which has been running on the Kopli-Vana-Lõuna route while major road construction works have been ongoing in Tallinn.

Tram number 5 last ran on the Kopli-Vana-Lõuna route back in 2004. Due to construction works in Tallinn city center, the highly popular tram number 6, will continue connecting Tondi and Kopli until October 31.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center), in recent months, there has been clear interest in a tram line linking Kopli and Pärnu maantee.

Svet explained that after all the tram services were restored in October, a problem has arisen at the Tondi terminus, which does not have the capacity to facilitate three tram line, one of which being the number 6.

"As there is not enough space in Tondi to increase the capacity of the terminus, we decided to relaunch tram line number 5, which will run to Vana-Lõuna just like it did some twenty years ago," he added.

Svet also pointed out that in recent years new residential areas have been built in the Põhja-Tallinn and Veerenni districts. With a number of new jobs also located in those areas, this means there is a clear need for better public transport connections.

"Tram number 5 will provide better connections to the Veerenni district, and it will also be convenient for students and teachers of Tallinn Ühisgümnaasium. Traffic congestion around the Viru ring and efficient use of the existing vehicles will continue to be a challenge, but tram number 5 is going to remain permanently on that line," said Svet. 

The line will terminate at the tram sculpture, which was created by artist Kaarel Kurismaa, on Vana-Lõuna tänav. A waiting pavilion is set to be installed at the stop soon and other necessary works will be carried out there if necessary.

Tram timetables will also be synchronized so that line 5 fits in with other trams also running in the capital.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

