Gallery: Exhibition opens on two Tallinn trams

An exhibition addressing shortcomings in social awareness is taking place on two trams in the capital as part of this year's Tallinn Photomonth.

"My Hut Is on the Edge" by Katerina Kouzmitcheva, a Belarusian photographer working in Poland, can be seen on the Anne Veski and Eri Klas trams, as well as at the Salme tram stop.

The exhibition's title is a direct translation from a Russian expression that originally referred to living on the outskirts of the village and distancing oneself from what was going on in the village center.

Over time the meaning progressed from a physical location to referring to a mental and emotional state, as well as drawing boundaries to one's capacity to care.

Kouzmitcheva's photographs are framed by newspaper clippings on subjects people prefer to turn a blind eye to.

She said there can be many personal reasons behind indifference, yet on a societal level, this kind of stoicism spreads similarly to an epidemic and is amplified by everyone's contributions.

Staged photographs inspired by figures of speech used in different languages to denote indifference and not caring are on display at the tram stop and on the trams' handrails.

Additionally, quotations put on the backs of seats about trending political and activist issues have been collected by the artist from Poles, Belarusians and Ukrainians living in Wroclaw and Warsaw.

Kouzmitcheva invites passengers of public transportation to symbolically sit in someone else's chair with the aim of understanding what shapes the social attitudes, behaviors and (non)engagement in active citizenship of people around us.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

