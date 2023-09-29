All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

News
A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

All of Tallinn's tramlines will return to service from October 1 (Monday).

Tram lines No. 2 and 4 have been in operation since the beginning of September, and starting October 1, lines No. 1 and 3 will also be back in service.

Due to ongoing construction on the Old City Harbour tram track, temporary tram line No. 6 will continue to run on the Tondi-Kopli route until at least the end of October. Tallinn is considering making line No. 6 permanent.

With the completion of construction work at the Põhja puiestee and Kursi Street intersection, bus lines No. 3, 8, 66, and 73 will resume regular service at the Linnahall stop.

Adjustments have been made to the schedule of bus line No. 13 to ensure timetable adherence.

Due to ongoing construction on the Old City Harbor tram track, bus lines No. 1, 2, 5, 9, 11, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 42, 44, 46, 51, 55, 60, 63, and 66 will continue to follow detours.

Due to the construction of the Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal, tram line No. 4 will not run to the airport; its final stop will be at Suur-Paala.

As a result, bus line No. 2 will include an additional stop toward the city center at the airport tram stop area, and bus line No. 15 will continue to serve the airport in both directions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

Kallas: Border countries have important role in stopping sanctions evasion

20:50

All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

20:44

Retailers' association predicts difficult start to 2024

19:42

Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

19:38

Government agrees sugar tax is needed, but final details unconfirmed

19:11

Tallinn rejects motion to bar Russian, Belarusian diplomats from free rides

18:30

Former finance minister: State budget hinders Riigikogu's work

18:11

Rare spotting of elk with three calves in tow made in Võru County

17:53

ERR in Brussels: EU so far not reached final migration pact agreement

17:12

EDF colonel: Sevastopol strike shows nowhere in Crimea is safe from attack

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

10:38

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

14:34

Tallinn's tram number 2 set to run on Vanasadama line

28.09

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

16:03

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September Updated

08:49

Sworn lawyer: There is a trend toward limiting freedom of expression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: