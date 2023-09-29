All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

All of Tallinn's tramlines will return to service from October 1 (Monday).

Tram lines No. 2 and 4 have been in operation since the beginning of September, and starting October 1, lines No. 1 and 3 will also be back in service.

Due to ongoing construction on the Old City Harbour tram track, temporary tram line No. 6 will continue to run on the Tondi-Kopli route until at least the end of October. Tallinn is considering making line No. 6 permanent.

With the completion of construction work at the Põhja puiestee and Kursi Street intersection, bus lines No. 3, 8, 66, and 73 will resume regular service at the Linnahall stop.

Adjustments have been made to the schedule of bus line No. 13 to ensure timetable adherence.

Due to ongoing construction on the Old City Harbor tram track, bus lines No. 1, 2, 5, 9, 11, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 42, 44, 46, 51, 55, 60, 63, and 66 will continue to follow detours.

Due to the construction of the Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal, tram line No. 4 will not run to the airport; its final stop will be at Suur-Paala.

As a result, bus line No. 2 will include an additional stop toward the city center at the airport tram stop area, and bus line No. 15 will continue to serve the airport in both directions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!