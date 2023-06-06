Gallery: Exhibition opens at end of Tallinn's Kopli tram line

News
The
Open gallery
4 photos
News

A group exhibition "Pretty Gimmicks, Charming Trinkets and All the Other Things" has opened at an old kiosk at the last stop of Tallinn's Kopli tram line.

Artists Sandra Ernits, Rose Magee, Mara Kirchberg, Sarah Nõmm, Siim Preiman, Leonor Talefe are participating in the exhibition and their work revolves around nearly forgotten objects and prolonging their lifespan.

The work explores the human love of trinkets, the absurdity of mass production, and the power of objects to unite and divide communities, a statement from the Estonian Academy of Arts explains.

Instead of a kiosk vendor, one of the artists is on duty every day so that the exhibition experience takes a slightly different form each day through the presence of each artist or curator.

The kiosk can be found next to the building at Kopli 99b, Kopli tram line end stop.

The exhibition is open until June 11, Monday-Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Friday noon-6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:30

UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia Updated

19:47

Gallery: National Library opens reading greenhouse in Tallinn

19:14

Gallery: Exhibition opens at end of Tallinn's Kopli tram line

18:39

Over 700 amendments submitted to same-sex marriage draft bill

18:30

Purga: Undersecretary's article not directly linked to role discontinuation

18:22

Estonian president: NATO 2% defense spending pledge no longer sufficient

18:00

Analyst: Industrial downturn starting to affect workers

17:25

Minister reduces Raudsepp's undersecretary for arts position

16:43

Tallinn police orchestra brought in €50,000 in income last year

16:09

More people support training area expansions than oppose

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

05.06

Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

12:30

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

05.06

Kaja Kallas opens Estonian Embassy and Business Hub in Singapore

14:18

Saks: Kakhovka dam breach suggests Russia wants to withdraw from region

13:01

President Karis: Kakhovka dam explosion an act of terrorism

20:30

UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia Updated

14:01

EDF chief: I would sooner take 300 men like Gideon than close the border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: