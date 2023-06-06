Gallery: Exhibition opens at end of Tallinn's Kopli tram line

A group exhibition "Pretty Gimmicks, Charming Trinkets and All the Other Things" has opened at an old kiosk at the last stop of Tallinn's Kopli tram line.

Artists Sandra Ernits, Rose Magee, Mara Kirchberg, Sarah Nõmm, Siim Preiman, Leonor Talefe are participating in the exhibition and their work revolves around nearly forgotten objects and prolonging their lifespan.

The work explores the human love of trinkets, the absurdity of mass production, and the power of objects to unite and divide communities, a statement from the Estonian Academy of Arts explains.

Instead of a kiosk vendor, one of the artists is on duty every day so that the exhibition experience takes a slightly different form each day through the presence of each artist or curator.

The kiosk can be found next to the building at Kopli 99b, Kopli tram line end stop.

The exhibition is open until June 11, Monday-Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Friday noon-6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!