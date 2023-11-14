Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

In Tallinn's Tondi district, a special type of construction technology was used to install elevated sections of railway track. The sections were put together next to the railway before being pushed into place.

Weighing in at 500 tonnes, the viaducts were moved into place in two separate stages, in a process which had never been undertaken previously in Estonia.

The work was carried out by INF Infra OÜ, which is part of the Infortar Group. The same company is currently building Estonia's longest arch bridge in Pärnu. There, the plan is to assemble the 1,200-tonne arch bridge structure on the river bank, before moving to its final location over the river using special lifting equipment.

"If such a large viaduct were to be assembled in its final position, rail traffic would need to be closed for several months. In Tondi, the viaducts were built next to the railway embankment and only then pushed to their final position. We got the viaducts in place in two days, with the rail traffic interrupted for just nine days in total," said INF Infra board member Robert Sinikas.

The two-level crossing will be completed by the end of next year, with access roads also set to be upgraded. The total cost of the project is €9 million.

