Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

News
Construction work on the Tondi viaduct.
Construction work on the Tondi viaduct.
News

In Tallinn's Tondi district, a special type of construction technology was used to install elevated sections of railway track. The sections were put together next to the railway before being pushed into place.

Weighing in at 500 tonnes, the viaducts were moved into place in two separate stages, in a process which had never been undertaken previously in Estonia.

The work was carried out by INF Infra OÜ, which is part of the Infortar Group. The same company is currently building Estonia's longest arch bridge in Pärnu. There, the plan is to assemble the 1,200-tonne arch bridge structure on the river bank, before moving to its final location over the river using special lifting equipment.

"If such a large viaduct were to be assembled in its final position, rail traffic would need to be closed for several months. In Tondi, the viaducts were built next to the railway embankment and only then pushed to their final position. We got the viaducts in place in two days, with the rail traffic interrupted for just nine days in total," said INF Infra board member Robert Sinikas.

The two-level crossing will be completed by the end of next year, with access roads also set to be upgraded. The total cost of the project is €9 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Rediscovering neglected female authors is difficult, they are 'in hiding'

18:15

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

17:52

Minister: Municipalities have key role in teachers' long-term salary plan

17:23

Helme on Kallas no-confidence motion: EKRE's plans are aimed elsewhere

16:43

Estonian scientists helping cattle farmers make 'super herds'

16:13

Joakim Helenius: Eesti 200 has been brought to a crisis created by Tsahkna

15:45

Tallinn hosts expo on future green technology for everyday life

15:13

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

15:00

Feature | Director Romas Zabarauskas: 'People in this region have a unique perspective'

14:35

Defense minister: We need decisions, not discussions about decisions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

13.11

Estonian defense minister: If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next

10:21

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

13.11

Estonia signs up to international crypto-asset reporting framework

11:08

Isamaa initiates no confidence motion against Kaja Kallas

13.11

Estonian FM: Let's not submit to Russia's blackmail in the OSCE Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: