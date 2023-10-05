Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

News
An artistic rendering of the Rail Baltic Ülemiste joint terminal.
An artistic rendering of the Rail Baltic Ülemiste joint terminal. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia
News

The Tallinn and Pärnu terminals of Rail Baltic will be completed in 2027, but initially without fixtures, i.e. as a box. The terminals will be outfitted at a later date, presumably in time for the opening of the railway in 2030.

Anvar Salomets, the director of Rail Baltic Estonia, explained that the Tallinn and Pärnu terminals, which will cost €65 million including local stops, will initially be completed as closed boxes only, due to funding constraints.

Rail Baltic can currently only sign contracts for construction projects that will be completed by 2027. Salomets said that it is more probable that the Pärnu terminal could be completed by 2027, but not the Tallinn terminal.

"Ülemiste Terminal, which is bigger, requires more time. If I see when and how we are laying the foundations there right now, as well as when the vertical construction will begin, the timetable to have all the lights and whistles, so to speak, in place by 2027 is ultra-ambitious," Salomets said.

When and how the terminal boxes will be finally ready depends on the new funding period, but Salomets estimates that they will be operational by 2030, after the sources of funding become clear.

The construction of the primary Rail Baltica route will begin in 2024. In Estonia, so far only a few nodes have been constructed as part of the rail system connecting the three Baltic states to Poland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

SDE only party against employers' proposed minimum wage rate changes

19:33

First ever Estonian ambassador to South Africa presents credentials

18:35

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

17:46

Narva elects new city mayor

17:32

Finance ministry questions Kärdla flight tender process integrity

17:06

Estonian satellite ESTCube-2 due for launch Saturday

16:58

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

16:45

Defense Minister: Football Association's statement does not go far enough

16:39

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

16:24

Estonian organizations call for New York Consulate to stay open

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

04.10

Flu and coronavirus spreading in Estonia

04.10

Tallinn Airport hopes SAS changes will bring better flight connections

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

04.10

New law planned to curb promotion of hazardous fake medicines in Estonia

04.10

UK investigating possibility of moving inmates to Estonian prisons

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: