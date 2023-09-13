ERR in Latvia: Via Baltica-bottlenecking Salacgriva Bridge to be replaced

Salacgriva Bridge in Latvia.
Salacgriva Bridge in Latvia. Source: Google Street View
Five kilometers south of the Estonian border in the coastal Latvian town of Salacgriva, a narrow, bottleneck-inducing vehicular bridge carrying the Via Baltica over the Salaca River is slated to be replaced. Should the EU agree to provide funding for a new bridge, the rest of the bill will be footed by Limbazi Municipality and the Latvian state.

Anyone who has ever driven from Tallinn to Riga has surely cursed Salacgriva Bridge. It's in such poor structural shape that only one-way traffic is permitted at a time, keeping distances of 30 meters between vehicles.

Whenever either Tallinn or Riga hosts a major event, drivers end up backed up for quite some time behind traffic-regulating traffic lights. The flow of traffic here is nearly uninterrupted.

Via Baltica may be an important major international highway, but the bridge through Salacgriva and spanning its namesake river nonetheless belongs to the local government. Said local government, in turn, doesn't have the money to either renovate the current bridge or build a new one.

Limbazi Municipality, and Salacgriva Municipality before it, has offered the bridge to the Latvian state, but the state doesn't want it. Other bridges exist traversing cities along highways as well.

The Ministry of Transport, however, has urged the local government to do something about the old bridge.

"We've been negotiating over this bridge for 12 years already," Limbazi Municipal Council chair Dagnis Straubergs told ERR.

"The local government commissioned an expert assessment ten years ago already, which concluded that it would be more economical to build a new bridge," Straubergs noted. "Of course it can carry a tank or Soviet-era gazik or bus, but the bridge isn't designed to withstand this type of traffic density."

"Construction of a new bridge will cost €18 million," Straubergs said. "We plan on submitting our project application to Brussels by September 21."

The Latvian government may thereafter allocate half the funds needed to cover the project's own contribution.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

