13km 2+2 section of Via Baltica highway to be completed by 2027

News
Highway.
Highway. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Thanks to the European Commission's funding for military mobility, a 13.2-kilometer-long 2+2 road section of the Tallinn-Pärnu highway between Päädeva and Konuvere in Rapla County is set to be completed by the end of 2027 at a total cost of €82 million.

"The road section will be a 2+2 solution, whereby junctions are converted to- become grade-separated, off-ramps are removed and necessary connections created via new connecting and collector roads. The current Konuvere bridge will also be renovated and a new bridge built alongside it," said Priit Sauk, director general of the Estonian Transport Administration.

"Another important aspect is the construction of two car parks for both civilian and military vehicles as well as a connection to the logistics park at the Orgita junction," Sauk added.

Of all the Estonian projects submitted in response to the (Connecting Europe Facility) CEF's 2023 call for proposals for military mobility projects, the Päädeva-Konuvere section of the Via Baltica highway was the only one to receive funding, with a total cost of €82 million. Half of the money comes from CEF funding.

"The European Commission's decision is certainly welcome and will support the increase in the capacity of the Päädeva-Konuvere road section, while also allowing for the safer construction of an important section of the Via Baltica highway," said Sauk.

With the CEF Transport Military Mobility funding, the European Union supports projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure for the mobility of both civilian and military assets.

112 projects applied for CEF Transport Military Mobility funding in 2023. 38 projects received a total of €807,311,000 in funding, plus 50 percent in co-financing.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

