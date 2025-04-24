X!

Estonia has no direct obligation to build four-lane highways

News
An impacted median guardrail following a crash along the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway.
An impacted median guardrail following a crash along the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia has committed to upgrading its main highways to meet EU standards by 2030. However, EU requirements do not explicitly mandate four-lane highways, meaning the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highways may never end up fully four-lane roads.

By the year 2030, Estonia is required to develop the highways that are part of the EU's core network — namely the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highways. The EU's requirements for main highways stipulate grade-separated interchanges and traffic directions separated by a median strip.

According to the Ministry of Climate, these requirements mean there is no obligation to upgrade the roads to four-lane highways. This, in turn, means that neither of the country's two main highways may ever be fully expanded into four-lane roads with 2+2 traffic lanes.

"These requirements apply to sections of road with an average daily traffic volume of more than 10,000 vehicles," explained Julia Bergštein, director of the Road Division at the Ministry of Climate.

"In other words, we can request an exemption for everything with traffic volumes below that," she continued. "We still have to notify and seek permission to either leave them unbuilt for now or postpone their construction."

According to Bergštein, stretches of highway with lower traffic volumes than 10,000 vehicles exist along both Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway and Tallinn-Tartu Highway. Together with the Transport Administration, the ministry is preparing an analysis to determine which stretches of highway to seek an exemption for from the EU.

"For example, we already know that the Uulu-Ikla section, where traffic averages 4,000 vehicles a day, is socioeconomically unreasonable to develop according to the requirements, so we're considering requesting an exemption for that," she noted. "There are other [such] sections too."

The ministry official explained that, with the current funding, it would only be realistic to develop about 50 kilometers of the 180-kilometer Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway in compliance with EU requirements by 2030.

The new four-lane stretch of the highway from Pärnu to Uulu was completed last summer. However, design work for the stretch from Uulu to Ikla has yet to even begin.

According to the Transport Administration, the construction of the 50-kilometer section from Uulu to Ikla will be delayed to the distant future.

"In terms of the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway, this [stretch of the road] is at the very bottom of our list of priorities," acknowledged Johann Peetre, director of the Transport Administration's Mobility Planning Department.

"One of the main reasons for this is the low traffic volume," Peetre explained. "Secondly, no development plan exists for that [section], and planning could only begin once Rail Baltica issues have been resolved. Once those are finalized, we can start preparing the special development plan, after which design work can begin."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo