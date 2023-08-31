Five companies submit bids for Sauga-Pärnu road section

Artist's impression of a stretch of reworked Via Baltica.
Artist's impression of a stretch of reworked Via Baltica. Source: ERR
Five Estonian firms entered the tender process for the construction of the Sauga-Pärnu road section, part of the Via Baltica, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Should everything go according to plan and no objections are received, the winning contractor plans to start work this year.

Which company will win the tender to build the nearly three kilometer-long road section is not yet known, though Hannes Vaidla, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) Western division, told AK that: "Five bidders participated, all bidders are Estonian companies."

"Now, the bids are to be checked, but we can already be content with the fact that we will certainly find a successful bid our the five bidders received, and we may be able to start work on the project before year-end," Vaidla went on.

In any case, the procurement process can be considered a success given that the sum asked for from the best bidder does not exceed the client's resources, he added.

The construction itself will take two years, and will be comparatively challenging due to boggy, peaty ground in the area, which requires substantial underpinning, Vaidla added.

The Via Baltica forms a part of European route E67, running from Helsinki to Prague.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ester Vilgats.

