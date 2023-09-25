Minister requests nearly €26 million to cover Eesti Raudtee 2023 losses

News
Railway (photo is illustrative).
Railway (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has submitted a request to allocate a total of €25.9 million from the government's special-purpose reserve, in order to cover losses incurred by state-owned rail operator Eesti Raudtee.

In a letter to the Ministry of Finance, Michal noted that the decision was made to underwrite AS Eesti Raudtee's losses to the tune of €25,859,000 for 2023, due to the state's obligation, as expressed in the Railways Act, to ensure the balance of revenues and expenses pertaining to the rail infrastructure concern, in its normal maintenance of a public rail system in Estonia.

Minister Michal wrote: "We are requesting the funds, €25,859,000, to be allocated to the management area of ​​the Ministry of Climate in respect of the operational costs of the area of transport performance, transport competitiveness and the mobility program, within the 2023 state budget."

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to forecasts, Eesti Raudtee's losses will stretch to €30.2 million for this year, €32 million in 2024, €34 million in 2025 and €38 million in 2026.

According to forecasts, the loss of Estonian Railways will reach 30.2 million this year, 32 million in 2024, 34 million in 2025 and 38 million in 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Finance ministry promises to avoid having to return EU subsidies

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

11:29

Tattar makes history in winning disc golf's US Open

10:37

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

10:28

Estonian beekeepers maintain quality amid influx of cheap synthetic imports

10:21

Unemployment insurance fund head: Allowance period may be shortened

09:52

Viljar Peep's term as justice ministry undersecretary comes to an end

09:06

Minister expedites top civil servants' reduced wage hike bill

08:41

Minister requests nearly €26 million to cover Eesti Raudtee 2023 losses

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

23.09

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

23.09

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

24.09

Parties in Estonia gearing up for European Parliament elections

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: