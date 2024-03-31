Bicycles ride for free on Elron electric trains until October

News
Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From April 1 to the end of October, bicycles can be transported for free on Elron's electric trains, and the number of bicycle spaces will also double on trains serving the western direction and the Tallinn-Aegviidu line. However, in diesel trains, the transportation of bicycles will still be subject to a fee from April 1 to October 31.

During the 2024 bicycle season, transporting bicycles is free on electric trains serving the westward direction, i.e., between Tallinn and Keila, Turba, Paldiski, Kloogaranna and on the Tallinn-Aegviidu line.

Additionally, bicycles can now be placed not only in the C-area but also near the entrances where previously only strollers were allowed, on electric trains serving the westward direction and the Tallinn-Aegviidu line, according to Elron's Customer Service Manager Ardo Roosenberg.

"For example, in a four-car electric train, it is possible to transport up to 20 bicycles instead of the previous ten, starting from April 1. The designated area for placing bicycles and strollers is located at each exit," Roosenberg stated.

However, Roosenberg emphasized to cyclists that when transporting bicycles on electric trains, it is necessary to consider the needs of both stroller users and those in wheelchairs. "Although we have expanded the options for placing bicycles in electric trains, the needs of people with disabilities and young children must still be prioritized," he added. "Certainly, cyclists must also ensure that they can only exit through the C-area at stations with short platforms."

Due to space limitations, transporting bicycles on long-distance diesel trains will remain subject to a fee from April 1 to October 31 this year. The C-area of diesel trains has space for ten bicycles, and passengers can reserve a spot for their bicycle in advance on Elron's website if desired. Additionally, the timetables indicate train occupancy and the availability of bicycle spots with red, yellow and green bicycle symbols.

"As for long-distance lines, we can only consider better solutions for transporting bicycles after the arrival of the new Škoda trains on the Tallinn-Tartu line," Roosenberg noted.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

