NATO military diplomats can now use Tallinn's public transport for free

News
Tallinn bus ticket validator.
Tallinn bus ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

NATO diplomats can use Tallinn's free public transport service from today (April 1). Until now, only diplomats and locals have been able to use the service.

Last summer, Tallinn's free public transport policy expanded to allow diplomats to use free buses, trams, and trains for free in the capital. Almost 200 diplomats and their family members living in Tallinn have used the free travel option, the council said.

NATO then requested the same treatment for its military diplomats. On Monday, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the rules have now been updated.

"Considering that members and officials of foreign armed forces serving at the NATO Cyber Defence Cooperation Centre and staff element should be treated equally with other members of the diplomatic corps, we decided to accommodate their request," he said in a statement.

To be able to travel for free in Tallinn, a diplomat must register their diplomatic identity card at the Tallinn City Office Service Bureau to activate their public transport card account. 

The travel benefit is valid for one year. It also includes the families of armed forces members and officials holding a diplomatic identity card. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:33

Ott Tänak: Random people deciding the future of WRC

18:45

Tax Board: Implementation of sweetened drinks tax to cost €4.9 million

18:38

Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

18:27

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

18:16

Gallery: Life's journey explored in Ukrainian artist's new Tartu exhibition

17:44

Estonia, Ukraine launch project to modernize Ukrainian police

17:11

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

17:00

Executive: Spring in the air on the real estate market

16:59

NATO military diplomats can now use Tallinn's public transport for free

16:47

New justice minister takes oath of office

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

09:15

MP: Reform Party to present bill to revoke third-country citizens' voting right

08:56

Gallery: Eurowings flights start between Tallinn and Prague

31.03

Kaja Kallas: I've said things that could have gone unsaid

09:50

Colonel: Very difficult for Ukraine to maintain current frontline

31.03

Sunday breaks March temperature record

18:27

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo