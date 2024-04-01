NATO military diplomats can now use Tallinn's public transport for free

NATO diplomats can use Tallinn's free public transport service from today (April 1). Until now, only diplomats and locals have been able to use the service.

Last summer, Tallinn's free public transport policy expanded to allow diplomats to use free buses, trams, and trains for free in the capital. Almost 200 diplomats and their family members living in Tallinn have used the free travel option, the council said.

NATO then requested the same treatment for its military diplomats. On Monday, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the rules have now been updated.

"Considering that members and officials of foreign armed forces serving at the NATO Cyber Defence Cooperation Centre and staff element should be treated equally with other members of the diplomatic corps, we decided to accommodate their request," he said in a statement.

To be able to travel for free in Tallinn, a diplomat must register their diplomatic identity card at the Tallinn City Office Service Bureau to activate their public transport card account.

The travel benefit is valid for one year. It also includes the families of armed forces members and officials holding a diplomatic identity card.

