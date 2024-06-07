Tartu building bicycle lanes on Tähtvere and Fr. Tuglas streets

Tartu is planning to expand its bicycle lane network and build lanes on Tähtvere and Friedebert Tuglas Streets to create better and faster connections.

Tähtvere will become a one-way road for cyclists and with a speed limit of 20 km/h. There will be new parking spots for bikes and paved footpaths for pedestrians.

Fr. Tuglas will remain a two-way road and there will be new independent bicycle lanes on both sides of the road, separated from pedestrians. Traffic lanes will be narrowed and the speed limit will be reduced.

"During construction on Tähtvere and Tuglas streets, there will be a 1.4-kilometer-long track for the Tartu bicycle lane network. Following the construction of Lai tänav, Vabaduse puiestee, and Jakob tanäv, the 2025 project will interconnect the bicycle road to the city center's Estonian University of Life Science's Campus, the Song Festival Grounds, and other important places," Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said.

He highlighted that separating the pedestrian roads from the bicycle lanes will enhance safety by decreasing conflict between pedestrians and bike riders.

Construction is set to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2025. The work will cost €3.3 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!