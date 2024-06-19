Tallinn working on plan to reduce traffic noise

Gridlock in Tallinn on March 4, 2024.
Gridlock in Tallinn on March 4, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Unlike Tartu, Tallinn currently has no program for reducing noise from traffic. The capital plans to address this shortcoming by year's end.

According to the noise map completed in 2022, the main source of noise in Tallinn is road traffic. The authors of the noise map note that more than 150,000 residents of Tallinn live in areas where the noise from cars and trams exceeds 55 decibels, which is as loud as normal conversation.

Professor Jüri Lavrentjev from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) said that Tallinn has not made sufficient efforts to reduce noise. "Raising awareness of the situation is certainly helpful, but there have not been many concrete measures taken here," he noted.

To reduce noise, Lavrentjev believes a combination of measures is necessary: "Redirect traffic, reduce speeds where needed and use smoother asphalt."

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said that excessive traffic noise is harmful to the health of the capital's residents and even costs lives. Currently, Tallinn does not have an action plan to reduce noise, but Pere promised that one would be ready by winter.

"We can reduce noise if we achieve other mobility goals, where more than half of the people use public transport, walk or cycle, and where we have normal, Nordic, calm speeds on the roads, like 40 kilometers per hour, and in some places 30 kilometers per hour. That is the solution," Pere said.

While Tallinn is still drafting its noise reduction action plan, the city of Tartu already has one in place, confirmed Tartu's Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

"We have very specific plans. Last year, we introduced plans to build bike paths on several main streets. If we manage to complete the ring road around Tartu, we can redirect transit traffic, which will positively affect noise levels," Tamm explained.

Like Pere, Tamm also believes that reducing vehicle speeds is essential for noise reduction.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said in a comment that while limiting noise is important for the city government, Deputy Mayor Pere's words are somewhat removed from reality.

"Speed limits will be determined based on a balance between traffic safety and freedom of movement. Slowing down public transport and the rest of traffic just to reduce noise would not be proportional and will not be done for as long as this city government stays in place," Järvan noted.

He added that Tallinn plans to return to a policy of green waves where traffic lights are coordinated to facilitate traffic flow. "It will also reduce noise when cars don't have to accelerate and decelerate in between the lights."

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

