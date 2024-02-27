Designs for Tallinn's Ristiku tänav presented to public this week

The City of Tallinn is planning the reconstruction of Ristiku and Härjapea streets to transform the space into a modern, greener, and more inclusive urban area. A public presentation of the landscaping solution will take place on Thursday.

"Prior to the design phase, an inventory of the willow trees growing in the section between Ristiku tänav, Paldiski maantee and Härjapea tänav was made, resistograph studies [which detected decay and cavities in the trees] were carried out by a warden-dendrologist, and the chief tree specialist of the Tallinn Botanical Garden also gave their opinion," Manuela Pihlap, district governor of Põhja-Tallinn, said.

"Now, we want to present the landscaping solution developed as a result that considers both the health condition of the trees and the goal of creating multilayered greenery on the street to local residents," she said.

The reconstruction will create new sidewalks, bike lanes and a new road on Ristiku tänav, preserving the existing tall trees and complementing them with new low and tall landscaping. Street lighting and underground utilities will also be upgraded.

Ristiku and Härjapea streets reconstruction. Source: Tallinn City

The project area encompasses the entire length of Ristiku tänav (from Paldiski maantee to Kopli tänav), Härjapea tänav (from Sõle tänav to Heina tänav), and Ristiku põik.

For Ristiku tänav and Härjapea tänav, the plan includes the installation of new low and tall landscaping, rain gardens, and planting areas with plant that would minimize the need for constant mowing and help equalize flow rates during summer downpours.

The street space is designed to include park benches, litter bins, and bicycle and scooter parking.

In front of Ristiku school a pedestrian area is planned with low and high vegetation, seating and bicycle racks. A parking lot for cars and buses is also planned in front of the school.

Ristiku and Härjapea streets reconstruction. Source: K-Projekt AS

Bus stops will be equipped with waiting pavilions and other street furniture, a new bus stop called "Standard" is planned, and the "Härjapea" bus stop will be moved to the other side of the intersection.

Härjapea tänav is designed as a shared space for both cyclists and car traffic, with intersections raised to increase traffic safety and visibility. Ristiku põik is designed as a home zone – where the sidewalk, road and parking spaces are all on the same level.

A public presentation of the landscaping solution will take place on Thursday, February 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Pelgulinna State High School.

The landscaping solution will be presented by Olev Abner, chief dendrologist of the Tallinn Botanical Garden. Representatives of AS K-Projekt, the designers and officials of Tallinn City and Põhja-Tallinn will be present as well.

Ristiku and Härjapea streets reconstruction. Source: K-Projekt AS

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!