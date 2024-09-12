Deputy mayor wants to pause reconstruction of Tallinn's Ristiku tänav

News
Tallinn's Ristiku tänav.
Tallinn's Ristiku tänav. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) wants put the Ristiku tänav reconstruction project on hold so local concerns can be taken into account.

Last week, Pere announced on social media that he would make a proposal to stop the construction and redo the project's design work.

"You can't rebuild streets like this. I propose to modify the Ristiku tänav project. And not start building it next year," he wrote.

The deputy mayor told ERR that since locals have objected to the plans, it is likely that work on Ristiku will not start in 2025.

"The final decision will be taken – as always – in the city hall during the budget discussions," he said.

Ristiku and Härjapea street reconstruction project. Source: K-Projekt AS

Madle Lippus (SDE), the deputy mayor responsible for city planning, said Pere has not yet made a corresponding proposal to the city government. She said the decision will be made during budget negotiations.

"If Pere makes such a proposal, the arguments must be considered. Our aim has been to align the road works with those of the network operators, and this means that at some point the works will have to be carried out there," Lippus said.

Pere said many local residents have complained and their criticism must be taken seriously – especially as Tallinn's former head architect Endrik Mänd is among them.

"Mänd's criticism was that the street was not designed for the locals who live there," the deputy mayor said.

Pärtel-Peeter Pere Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Mänd also said the space does not take the mobility pyramid into consideration which gives priority to pedestrians and puts vehicles at the bottom. He said the Ristiku project made cars a priority but also took away parking options.

Lippus said she is aware of the parking concerns. "With parking, there is an idea that we will build a parking garage there to solve parking problems," she said.

"The engagement meetings have been a meaningless formality. And the new street goes against the principles of modern urban space," Pere summed up Mänd's criticism.

Lippus said these meetings took place under the previous Center-SDE city government. If necessary, the process can be restarted.

SDE Tallinn branch chair Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

However, residents cannot always expect that the project will be redone according to their suggestions, she said. The planned work should still take place because Tallinn's urban space needs to be renewed, Lippus added.

"It can't be that we plan the streets and then decide not to do anything," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:00

Estonia's first ever illustration festival set for Tartu this Satuday

17:33

Tartu and Lviv become sister cities

17:25

Education minister: Hobby education funding to be cut

16:57

Michal: Salary fund tax no longer government's favored option

16:26

Gallery: President of Estonia Alar Karis visits Ukraine Updated

16:22

Competition Authority clears Enefit Power of market violations

15:51

Daniil Glinka through to last 16 at ITF tournament in France

15:26

Wood industry union and employers' confederation critical of draft climate law

14:49

Culture ministry to make 4 percent across-the-board cuts next year

14:13

Deputy mayor wants to pause reconstruction of Tallinn's Ristiku tänav

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

12:23

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

11.09

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo