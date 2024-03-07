Tartu draft cultural center spatial plan on public display from March 21

The draft detailed spatial plan and related draft strategic environmental assessment report for Vanemuise 1, the site of Tartu's future Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU), will be on public display and open to feedback from March 21 through April 22. A townhall meeting based in part on feedback received during the public display period will follow on May 23.

During the month-long public display period, the draft detailed spatial plan as well as proposed strategic environmental assessment report will be available for review both online and in person at the Town Hall Information Center, Tartu city government said in a press release Thursday. At that time, all interested parties will have the chance to express their opinions as well as make suggestions.

This period will be followed by a townhall meeting at Tartu City Library on May 23, where the city government will present the opinions expressed during the public display period together with its own views, as well as justify the solutions chosen in the creation of the spatial plan.

The goal behind drawing up the detailed spatial plan is to determine the building rights for SÜKU's construction as well as to transform the entire planning area into a "high-quality and people-friendly public space."

The site in question is bordered by Poe, Küüni and Uueturu streets as well as the Emjaõgi River. The preliminary design is based on the City of Tartu Comprehensive Plan, special conditions of heritage conservation as well as the winning entry of the international architectural competition – "Paabel," by 3+1 architects and Kino Landscape Architects.

The draft spatial plan will show the buildable area where SÜKU will be built. Its building design, which will determine the exact size and shape thereof, is currently underway in parallel with the drawing up of the detailed spatial plan.

Building rights at the site are based on the comprehensive plan's objective to preserve at least half of the current park as a green area as well as create an integral public space for the area.

Overhead view of Vanemuise 1, the site of the planned Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU), and adjacent areas in Central Tartu. Source: Tiit Grihin

According to the city, a partial green roof is planned for SÜKU itself, while the green area will be transformed into a multistory community.

In the park, trees located outside of the cultural center's construction site will be preserved; removal or replacement of trees located within it, or which are in poor condition, will be permitted, however. Trees to be removed will be specified during the design phase, including a solution for planting replacement high greenery in other public areas.

Permitted will be the construction of catering and service buildings in the area along the Emajõgi River, taking the preservation of existing cafes into account. Also provided for is the possibility of planning various outdoor activities next to Tartu Market Hall, including the installation of temporary outdoor kiosks and sales counters.

Parking surrounding the Market Hall will be preserved, however the precise number and location of parking spaces may change in the future, as the detailed spatial plan provides for the opportunity to create convenient and safe direct pedestrian access to the riverfront in the form of an extension of Uueturu tänav.

Within the scope of the planning area, Vabaduse puiestee is being planned as a street with sidewalks, bike lanes and a two-way calmed-traffic roadway, with one vehicular traffic lane in each direction.

Bike parking areas are being planned as close as possible to the cultural center's entrances. The center is slated to provide underground car parking below the building itself, with planned access from Uueturu tänav.

SÜKU's draft strategic environmental assessment report indicates that the broader impact of the spatial plan on the urban space will be positive, the city highlighted.

It noted that the cultural center as a new functional and architectural destination will strengthen the functioning of the city and improve the quality of the green area and landscape while also improving recreational areas meant for children.

Click here (link in Estonian) for more info and documents detailing the draft detailed spatial plan for SÜKU.

