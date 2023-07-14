Winning design for Tartu dowtown cultural center (SÜKU) announced

News
{{1689339480000 | amCalendar}}
"Paabel,": The winning design for the Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU). Source: Press materials
News

On Friday, the winner was announced in the competition to design the Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (Süku), which is set to be built in the downtown area of the city. From a shortlist of the best six entries, the jury eventually selected "Paabel" ("Babel") by architectural firm 3+1 Architects as the winning design.

In the opinion of the jury, Paabel clearly stood out from other works with its well-thought-out architectural solution. The work was best able to capture the goals of the competition and provide solutions using elegant architectural language and professional technical execution.

In the opinion of the jury, the building fits in well with the urban space, the interior solution is impressive and tasteful, and the outdoor space is well designed and balanced, fulfilling all the important goals both from a biodiversity persepctive and the practical use of urban space.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), who chaired the jury said that the decision had been was unanimous. "In all respects, the winning entry is the strongest work of this competition: architecturally, in terms of functionality, as well as a well-developed outdoor space solution. Based on this work, we have a good idea of the vibrant cultural heart that the city center of Tartu will become," Klaas said.

Architect Veronika Valk-Siska, who was also a member of the jury, said that the spatial solution of the winning work was clearly born from the desire to create a place downtown to be in while experiencing, thinking about and discussing culture.

"The architecture of the building offers a wide range of diverse spatial experiences that are sensitive and meaningful. The prerequisite for the preservation and development of Estonian culture is people's awareness about what is happening, as well as the ability to develop an interest in experiencing and understanding the contact between different cultural fields. The winning entry involves the kind of architecture that supports strong cultural awareness and closeness to the people of Tartu," Valk-Siska said.

Tartu's central park, where the new cultural center will be built. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

In early July, the jury announced that the six best entries were "Aed" ("Garden"), "Paabel" ("Babel"), "Puidust siluett" ("Wooden Silhouette"), "Roheline kultuurikeskus" ("Green Cultural Center"), "Tarte Tatin" and "The Line and the Dot."

The jury comprised Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), Tartu City Library Director Kristina Pai, Tartu Art Museum Director Joanna Hoffmann, head of Tartu City Government Construction Service Priit Metsjärv, Tartu City Architect Tõnis Arjus, architect Enrique Sobejano (Nieto Sobejano Architects, Spain), architect Veronika Valk-Siska (Union of Estonian Architects), architect Tõnu Laigu (QP Architects, Estonia) and landscape architect Martin Allik (MARELD Landscape Architects, Estonia/Sweden).

A total of 107 entries were received in the international architectural competition to design the Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU). 28 were from Estonia and 79 from abroad, with entrants from 26 countries taking part.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

European Commission refers Estonia to Court of Justice

17:19

Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

17:10

Digital services tax to bring Estonia €10 m annually, but also new expenses

16:38

Baltic states look into expediting synchronization with continental grid

16:10

Winning design for Tartu dowtown cultural center (SÜKU) announced Updated

16:10

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

15:00

Climate ministry adviser: EU Parliament watered down nature restoration law

14:20

Enefit Volt completes half of planned summer electric car charger upgrades

13:39

Southeastern Estonia seeing scant mushroom, berry hauls this year

12:38

Martin Helme: EKRE will not back down, extraordinary elections possible

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

12.07

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

12.07

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

13.07

Elron weighing up rail network expansion in Tallinn and beyond

13.07

Police tell stores to hire more security guards to tackle shoplifting wave

13.07

Traffic psychologist: Estonia has stalled on solutions to traffic problems

11:02

Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: