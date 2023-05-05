105 entries submitted for Tartu's SÜKU architectural competition

More than 100 entries were submitted for the international architecture competition for Tartu's downtown cultural center.

Of these, 27 works were from Estonia and 78 were from abroad. In total, entries were submitted from 26 countries.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and chairman of the architecture competition jury, said it is gratifying that there was so much interest.

"The jury now faces the challenging task of finding the one work that would provide a great home for the city library and art museum, a real community center for the townspeople, and a center of attraction for visitors. In addition, this solution must breathe new life into the entire urban space surrounding the building," he said in a statement.

The winner will be decided by a jury and announced on July 14.

Six prizes will be awarded ranging from €60,000 to €10,000.

--

