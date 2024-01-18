X

Aavo Kokk elected as Tartu downtown cultural center (SÜKU) chief

Aavo Kokk.
Aavo Kokk. Source: Personal collection.
Aavo Kokk, who up to now, has been active in journalism and real estate, has been elected as the head of the new Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU), which is set to be built in Tartu.

Thirty-four candidates applied for the position, with six invited for interviews. Aavo Kokk will take up his new post in February 2024.

According to Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) Kokk faced some tough competition to land the role.

"Aavo Kokk has a wealth of diverse sectoral experience as well as the most comprehensive vision for the development of the Downtown Cultural Centre (SÜKU) and how to effectively launch its creative activities and build relationships with the community and partners," said Klaas.

Kokk said he was delighted that the City of Tartu had chosen him to lead the development of such an important building and institution for his home town.

"The Downtown Cultural Center will be a meeting place for different people and arts. It is in these kinds of meeting places that new ideas and innovation are born," said Kokk.

Aavo Kokk was born and schooled in Tartu. He holds degrees in journalism from the University of Tartu and in banking and finance from Stockholm University.

"Paabel,": The winning design for the Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU). Source: Press materials

Last July, the winner was announced in the competition to design the Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU), which is set to be built in the downtown area of the city. From a shortlist of the best six entries, the jury eventually selected "Paabel" ("Babel") by architectural firm 3+1 Architects as the winning design.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

