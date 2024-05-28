Tartu seeking name and slogan for new downtown culture center

The City of Tartu has launched a public competition to find a name for its new cultural center (SÜKU) in the middle of the city, and a slogan for the center. Suggestions can be submitted until the end of June.

Until now, the center has been commonly referred to as the downtown culture center (Südalinna kultuurikeskus or SÜKU). The winning design was selected in February. The building will host the Tartu Public Library, the Tartu Art Museum, and various events.

The suggestions must be connected with center's events, activities, and identity. The name must be memorable and understandable, and should not be confused with any other Estonian institution.

The center's leader Aavo Kokk said it is the right moment to decide on the name.

"The building is taking the shape of the project, and the institutions that will operate in the building, are already wondering what they will do there," he explained.

"Paabel," the winning design for Tartu's future Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU) by 3+1 architects. Source: Press materials

Everyone participating in the competition can offer suggestions, but the final decision will be made by the jury that consists of the city major Urmas Klaas (Reform), assistant city major Elo Kiiver (SDE), the leader of the downtown Center Culture's Aavo Kokk, the leader of the Tartu City Library Kristiina Pai, the leader of the Tartu Art Museum Joanna Hoffman, the Estonian Institute Chief Linguistic Officer, semiotic, and name cursor Peeter Päll, author and semiotic Valdur Mikita, author Kristina Ehin, and the representative of the creative agency, who will start to create the Culture Centre's brandbook.

The jury will make their decision by the end of August.

Names can be submitted until June 28 on the Tartu website, by email to [email protected] or by calling the Tartu helpline: 1789.

The suggested names (excluding those censored or deemed harmful) will be published after the competition ends. There are no cash prizes.

