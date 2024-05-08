Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

On Tuesday, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) met with representatives of mobility company Bolt to discuss a range of issues related to public transport in the Estonian capital. Pere said that Bolt's vision for both the Tallinn bike-sharing scheme , as well as mobility reforms across Estonia, were also on the agenda.

According to Pere, among other things, during the meeting, they discussed the launch of a potential bike-sharing scheme in Tallinn. The Tallinn deputy mayor pointed out that the scheme is one of the priorities outlined in the coalition agreement.

"The launch of a bike-sharing scheme in Tallinn, for instance, following the example set by Tartu, which has proved to be a great success, will take time, because there are procurement procedures and deadlines, as well as technology, physical infrastructure and many more things involved. Therefore, it is wise to listen to how one of the largest companies in Estonia, one of the world's top players in this field, sees this issue and whether as well as what kind of cooperation might be possible with them on this issue," Pere told ERR.

"With a similar and equal approach, I would certainly like to hear what other Estonian micro-mobility companies are able to offer us," Pere added, stressing that no preliminary agreements have been made with Bolt.

According to Pere, all options are on the table, including the possibility that a bike sharing scheme in the capital could be organized by AS Tallinna Linnatransport.

"We are just starting to discuss inside the city administration how we are going to run the bike sharing. This means we are definitely also discussing whether that would be done by Tallinn Linnatransport, whether it would be done in cooperation with the private sector, to what extent, and whether we would follow the Tartu model. In this respect, Bolt is not in any kind of a privileged position," said Pere.

Pere added that the idea is for bike-sharing to be part of a public transport system which, like other forms of public transport in the city, should be free of charge, at least for some periods of time.

The first 30 minutes of use could, for example, be free. Bike sharing is a component of the public transport system because, firstly, people can cycle from point A to point B, but secondly, it also brings people closer to other public transport stops, Pere explained.

Pere and Bolt discussed cooperation at national level

Pere added that during the discussions with Bolt, the topic of potential cooperation regarding mobility reform on a national level had also been raised.

"As someone who has just left the Riigikogu, I was interested to know whether Bolt could also offer support to the state in the context of the major mobility reform, and what kind of cooperation they may foresee with the state," said Pere.

The Tallinn deputy mayor pointed to the Netherlands as a positive example of how mobility systems could be organized successfully. In the Netherlands, a mobility map has been created, which includes not only forms of public transport managed by the state and different city authorities, but also that provided by private companies.

"So if we are a small country and if we are a digital country, and if we already have a lot of skills in the private sector, I was interested to discuss with Bolt how they see mobility reform and also potential cooperation with the state," said Pere.

During the meeting, they also discussed how to ensure safety for pedestrians in situations where Bolt's electric scooters are also using the sidewalks of the Estonian capital. "I wanted to hear what measures they have taken and what technological possibilities they have to control people who have been drinking or are riding multiple scooters," said Pere.

"Scooters are definitely a part of modern mobility systems and are able to reduce congestion in the city. However, it goes without saying that they cannot be allowed to speed on sidewalks, nor endanger other people or riders themselves," he added.

Finally, Pere spoke to Bolt about car sharing. "I listened to their views and plans. If we have a company that can reduce congestion in Tallinn, then great. I think that is only to be welcomed," said Pere, referring to a recent interview with ERR, in which Bolt CEO Martin Villig claimed 20,000 rental cars could reduce the number of vehicles in Tallinn overall by as many as 100,000.

On Monday, Bolt representatives also with Tallinn's deputy mayor for transport, Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

