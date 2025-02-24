Baltic media to play Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity broadcast

More than 70 media outlets across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will broadcast the Ukrainian national anthem at 12 noon on Monday (February 24) to show support for the country's fight for independence. ERR is among those participating.

The initiative was started in Latvia three years ago by Kārlis Kazāks, musician and head of Latvian Radio 5.

Estonian and Lithuanian broadcasters will join in for the first time this year.

Kazāks said Ukraine is not alone and that the free media stands for humanity, freedom, peace, and democratic values.

"This year, Latvian media channels are standing together for the third time, now joined by colleagues from Lithuania and Estonia. We believe this is a moment to show Ukraine and the world our unwavering faith and conviction that reason will prevail," he said.

More than 70 public and private media channels will take part this year.

ERR will broadcast the anthem on Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 2, and Raadio 4.

Last year, Baltic public broadcasters signed an agreement with Ukraine's Suspilne to ensure operations during future emergencies.

