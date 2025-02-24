X!

Baltic media to play Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity broadcast

News
Ukraine and Estonian flags.
Ukraine and Estonian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than 70 media outlets across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will broadcast the Ukrainian national anthem at 12 noon on Monday (February 24) to show support for the country's fight for independence. ERR is among those participating.

The initiative was started in Latvia three years ago by Kārlis Kazāks, musician and head of Latvian Radio 5.

Estonian and Lithuanian broadcasters will join in for the first time this year.

Kazāks said Ukraine is not alone and that the free media stands for humanity, freedom, peace, and democratic values. 

"This year, Latvian media channels are standing together for the third time, now joined by colleagues from Lithuania and Estonia. We believe this is a moment to show Ukraine and the world our unwavering faith and conviction that reason will prevail," he said.

More than 70 public and private media channels will take part this year.

ERR will broadcast the anthem on Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 2, and Raadio 4.

Last year, Baltic public broadcasters signed an agreement with Ukraine's Suspilne to ensure operations during future emergencies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:05

Baltic media to play Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity broadcast

09:32

Lauri Hussar: Estonia is ready for the next leap forward

09:01

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

08:48

Estonian prime minister visiting Ukraine on full-scale invasion anniversary Updated

00:27

Feature | 'It lives in my mind every day': Ukrainians on 3 years of full-scale war

23.02

Independence Day celebrations begin in Pärnu

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day

23.02

Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces taking part in Independence Day parade Updated

23.02

Ukrainians gather in Tallinn to mark anniversary of full-scale invasion

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces taking part in Independence Day parade Updated

09:01

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

22.02

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day

23.02

Estonia sending 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

22.02

Study: 65 percent of stateless persons want Estonian citizenship

23.02

Ukrainians gather in Tallinn to mark anniversary of full-scale invasion

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo