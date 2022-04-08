Almost 700 refugees arrived in Estonia on Thursday

Almost 700 refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Thursday, taking the total to 28,345. Of the arrivals, 175 were children.

Since February 27, a total of 17,767 have registered for temporary protection.

So far, 5,565 people have required government assistance to find somewhere to live while the rest have turned to friends and family already residing in Estonia.

Of yesterday's arrivals, 213 were in transit.

In comparison, more than 40,000 refugees have registered in Lithuania and over 12,000 in Latvia since the outbreak of the war.

