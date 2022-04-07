Statistics: CPI rose 15.2 percent on year to March

Economy
Vegetables on sale in a supermarket in Estonia.
Vegetables on sale in a supermarket in Estonia. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Economy

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 15.2 percent on year to March 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, with housing-related price changes exerting the greatest influence.

Services were 18.1 percent more expensive than in March last year; goods, 13.7 percent more expensive, the agency reports.

Between February and March this year the CPI rose by 2.7 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Viktoria Trasanov, Statistics Estonia leading analyst, said that: "Electricity to household was 72.1 percent more expensive, central heating 27.4 percent and pipeline gas 72 percent pricier [than in March 2021]. "

"Price changes in transport and in food and non-alcoholic beverages each accounted for less than a quarter of the total increase. Gasoline was 38.3 percent and diesel fuel 53.2 percent more expensive," Trasanov added.

Housing-related price inflation contributed over a third of the total rise in the index, she added.

CPI 2021-2022 Source: Statistics Estonia

By food groups, potatoes (127.3 percent), other oils (43.7 percent), fresh fish (30.6 percent), cereal flours (27.6 percent) and coffee (27.2 percent) saw the highest levels of inflation.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

10:53

Tallinn hospitals want to employ Ukrainian nurses, midwives as assistants

10:37

Estonia already restricting communications data use in criminal proceedings

09:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round three in Charleston

09:29

Center whip: Competition authority looking at too much power

08:57

Statistics: CPI rose 15.2 percent on year to March

08:26

Estonia donates more than €12 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

08:09

Two detained in Estonia on suspicion of Sputnik-related sanctions violation

06.04

Air travel in Estonia continues to recover from pandemic

06.04

Average electricity price drops to €85

06.04

Ossinovski: City government work is surprisingly interesting

06.04

Reform may bow to Center, EKRE pressure on hate speech bill

06.04

Global Estonian Report: April 6 – 13

06.04

City youth council proposes weekend night bus service in Tallinn

06.04

Epidemiological overview: COVID hospitalizations forecast to drop below 250

06.04

Ryanair launching Tallinn-Nuremberg route this Friday

06.04

Commission gives Estonia two months to adopt renewable energy directive

06.04

Narva-Jõesuu municipality buying derelict 'resort hall' from former premier

06.04

Tallinn to open a school for refugees on Räägu tänav

06.04

Minister: Estonia can postpone minimum corporate tax until 2030

06.04

Real estate portals launch webpages aimed at refugee accommodation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: