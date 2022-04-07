Statistics: CPI rose 15.2 percent on year to March

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 15.2 percent on year to March 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, with housing-related price changes exerting the greatest influence.

Services were 18.1 percent more expensive than in March last year; goods, 13.7 percent more expensive, the agency reports.

Between February and March this year the CPI rose by 2.7 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Viktoria Trasanov, Statistics Estonia leading analyst, said that: "Electricity to household was 72.1 percent more expensive, central heating 27.4 percent and pipeline gas 72 percent pricier [than in March 2021]. "

"Price changes in transport and in food and non-alcoholic beverages each accounted for less than a quarter of the total increase. Gasoline was 38.3 percent and diesel fuel 53.2 percent more expensive," Trasanov added.

Housing-related price inflation contributed over a third of the total rise in the index, she added.

CPI 2021-2022 Source: Statistics Estonia

By food groups, potatoes (127.3 percent), other oils (43.7 percent), fresh fish (30.6 percent), cereal flours (27.6 percent) and coffee (27.2 percent) saw the highest levels of inflation.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here, here and here.

--

