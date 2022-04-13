Fuel prices in Estonia fall on Wednesday

Fuel prices at a Tallinn gas station on the morning of April 13 2022.
Fuel prices at a Tallinn gas station on the morning of April 13 2022. Source: ERR
Retail fuel prices in Estonia have fallen, for the third time since mid-March.

95-octane gasoline now costs €1.739 per liter at pump at Alexela, Olerex, Neste and Circle K filling stations, ERR reports, while diesel has fallen to the same price level.

98-octane gasoline has also fallen, by 5 cents, to €1.789 per liter at pump, from Wednesday.

A long period of fuel price inflation through 2021 culminated in all-time record high prices for Estonia of over €2 per liter in mid-March, though prices fell below the €2-mark a few days later.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

