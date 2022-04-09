Estonia's average electricity price falls to €20 on Sunday

Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling.
Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average price of electricity on Sunday will fall to €20.63 per megawatt-hour, the lowest for months, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The cheapest price will be seen between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. when it will fall below €10, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. it will be under €5.

The most expensive will be between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when it raises to €64.

On the same day last year, the average price was higher at €37.61.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

