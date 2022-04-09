Estonia's average electricity price falls to €20 on Sunday

The average price of electricity on Sunday will fall to €20.63 per megawatt-hour, the lowest for months, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The cheapest price will be seen between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. when it will fall below €10, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. it will be under €5.

The most expensive will be between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when it raises to €64.

On the same day last year, the average price was higher at €37.61.

