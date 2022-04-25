Electricity price rises by nearly €100 per MWh on Monday

Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia has risen by almost a hundred euros per Megawatt-Hour between Sunday and Monday.

Electricity will cost €172 per MWh on average on Monday, compared with €77.72 per MWh on Sunday, according to the NordPool marketplace.

The only time period when electricity on Monday dipped below the €100-per-MWh mark has already been and gone at the time of writing – between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. electricity cost €91 to €95.10 per MWh.

Between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. electricity costs over €200 per MWh, and rises to similar levels in the final hour of Monday, from 11 p.m.

The peak price period is just ending at the time of writing – electricity cost €261 to €272 per MWh between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Electricity is similarly priced in Lithuania (€199 per MWh), Latvia (€175 per MWh) and Finland (€163 per MWh) on Monday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

