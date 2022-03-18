Electricity price falls one euro to €146 per MWh on Friday

The average daily price of electricity in Estonia on Friday stands at €146.17 per Megawatt-hour, just one euro less than Thursday's average.

Following a lengthy period of volatile and often record prices through autumn and winter, electricity prices have remained stable through this week, ranging between €146 and €162 per MWh (though still markedly higher than this time last year – see graph below).

However, prices through the course of the day will fluctuate considerably.

The most expensive price by hour has almost passed at the time of writing – electricity costs €284 per MWh between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, the cheapest hourly electricity prices are to be had from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will range from €24 to €36 per MWh. After 2 p.m., the price will rise steeply to €117 per MWh, and will be even higher, at over €200 per MWh, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

