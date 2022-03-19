Market price of electricity to fall to €128 on Saturday

Enefit Power's Auvere powe plant.
Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The average market price of electricity will be €128 in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool exchange on Saturday, down €20 compared to Friday.

The price has remained more or less stable this week or between €86 and €162 for the daily average.

The average price on Saturday will be €128. Electricity will be cheapest between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. (€83 per megawatt-hour [MWh]) and most expensive from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hitting €192 per MWh.

The price in Latvia and Lithuania remains on a comparable level to Estonia, while it will be just €13 in the Finnish price area.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

