Market price of electricity to rise to €162.6 on Tuesday

The average market price of electricity will climb to €162.6 in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool exchange on Tuesday.

The price was €147.82 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday.

The price will be highest between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, hitting €256.1 per MWh.

The price will be lowest in the morning, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – around €110 per MWh.

In Finland, the average daily price will be €124.02/MWh on Tuesday.

The price will climb by over €80 compared to the previous day in Latvia and Lithuania, hitting €251.98 and €259.94 respectively tomorrow.

