Average electricity price to fall to €121 on Saturday

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Saturday will fall to €121 in the Nord Pool area, the lowest price since March 7.

The cost will be lowest — €57.98 per megawatt-hour — between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

It will be highest between 7 p.m and 8 p.m. when it will rise to €225.03 per megawatt-hour.

The average price will be the same in Latvia and Lithuania, but €96.07 in Finland.

On the same day (March 12) last year, the average price of electricity in Estonia was €35.93, almost €90 cheaper.

