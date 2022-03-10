Average electricity price falls to €143 on Friday

Estonia's average electricity price will fall to €143.38 per megawatt-hour on Friday in Nord Pool stock exchange. The price is over €100 higher than on the same day in 2021.

The price will be highest between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday morning when it will rise to €332.71 per megawatt-hour.

It will fall to the lowest price — €85.43 — between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

The average daily price yesterday was €158.37 and it was €203.30 on Wednesday.

On March 11, 2021 the price was €35.10.

