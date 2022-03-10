Average electricity price falls to €143 on Friday

News
Ceiling lamps in the Riigikogu.
Ceiling lamps in the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's average electricity price will fall to €143.38 per megawatt-hour on Friday in Nord Pool stock exchange. The price is over €100 higher than on the same day in 2021.

The price will be highest between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday morning when it will rise to €332.71 per megawatt-hour.

It will fall to the lowest price — €85.43 — between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

The average daily price yesterday was €158.37 and it was €203.30 on Wednesday.

On March 11, 2021 the price was €35.10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Justice chancellor advisor: Mask rule could be recommendation

17:01

Estonian cities struggling to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

17:00

Rudolf Jeeser: High time to sort out the defense budget

16:54

Vaba Lava theater taking culture ministry to court over funding

16:21

Average electricity price falls to €143 on Friday

15:52

Football: Tipner cup semi-final draw held

15:49

British rock legends Uriah Heep playing Tallinn in November

15:24

Estonia temporarily stops issuing tourism visas to Russian citizens

15:04

Vice rector: Tartu University showing it opposes Russian government policy

14:43

Ukraine war concentrates minds at conscript training

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.03

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.03

Tartu university to restrict applications from Russian, Belarusian students

15:24

Estonia temporarily stops issuing tourism visas to Russian citizens

09.03

Kallas: We knew our neighbor then and we know our neighbor now

08.03

Estonian PM: We need to be prepared that the worst is still to come

09.03

Estonia has second-highest gender pay gap among EU countries

17:01

Estonian cities struggling to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: