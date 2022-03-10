Average electricity price for Thursday falls to €158.37 per MWh

Electricity pylon.
Electricity pylon. Source: Pixabay
The price of electricity in Estonia will fall on Thursday to €158.37 per Megawatt-hour as an average for the day, from €203.30 the previous day.

Prices will fluctuate significantly between different times of the day.

Electricity will be costliest between 8.00 a.m. and 9.00 a.m., when it will cost €425.59 per MWh, falling substantially from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m., when it will cost €120.51 per MWh.

The cheapest price is to be had 2.00 p.m.-3.00 p.m., when the price will be €48.67 per MWh.

By comparison, the NordPool trading zone price for electricity in Latvia and Lithuania will be €194.59 in each case, while in Finland, the price is set to be less than a third of that for Estonia, at €50.32.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

