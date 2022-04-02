Estonia's average electricity price falls to €88 on Sunday

Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling.
Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average price of electricity will be €88.67 per megawatt-hour on Sunday (April 2), falling from €112.47 on Saturday.

The price will be highest between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. when it rises to €130.93. It will be lowest at €48.55 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The price has fallen in recent days, data from the Nord Pool Stock Exchange shows, but is still more than twice as high as in April 2021.

On the same day last year, the average price was €27.14.

Editor: Helen Wright

