Estonia's average electricity price falls to €88 on Sunday

The average price of electricity will be €88.67 per megawatt-hour on Sunday (April 2), falling from €112.47 on Saturday.

The price will be highest between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. when it rises to €130.93. It will be lowest at €48.55 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The price has fallen in recent days, data from the Nord Pool Stock Exchange shows, but is still more than twice as high as in April 2021.

On the same day last year, the average price was €27.14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!