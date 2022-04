The average price of electricity in Estonia will fall to €85.08 on Thursday. Today (Wednesday) the average was €119.13.

Electricity will be cheapest at €27.35 between 11 p.m. and midnight and most expensive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., rising to €151.41.

On April 7 last year, the average price was €46.75.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!